Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $219,108.45 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,984 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

