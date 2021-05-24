Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,668,451.52 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 408,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

