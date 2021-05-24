Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $464,984.72 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DASH stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

