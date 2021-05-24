Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,531,710.92 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

