Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 1,616 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.79. 361,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.