Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLTR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,138,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,753,078. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

