Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $924,532.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $99.42 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

