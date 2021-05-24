Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 6,455 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $260,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,178,028.21.

TENB opened at $41.12 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.