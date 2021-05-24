Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 4,151 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

