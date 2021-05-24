Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,007,844.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE HSY opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

