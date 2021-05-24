Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Major Shareholder Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

