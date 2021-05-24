Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ITR stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.20. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13).

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

