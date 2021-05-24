Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

