Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

