Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

