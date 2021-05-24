Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stake Lifted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

