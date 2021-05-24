Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Tupperware Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

5/12/2021 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

5/7/2021 – Tupperware Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

5/7/2021 – Tupperware Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

TUP opened at $25.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $6,889,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

