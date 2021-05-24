Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

4/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WCP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.57. 2,307,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.02. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

