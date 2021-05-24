Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

