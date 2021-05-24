Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $4.43 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

