Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $867,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.97 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

