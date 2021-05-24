Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.81. 126,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,370,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,569 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,435. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

