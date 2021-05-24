IONChain (IONC) Trading Down 62.6% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 62.6% lower against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $200,105.41 and $3,419.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

