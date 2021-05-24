Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

