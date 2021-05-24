IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.58. The company had a trading volume of 736,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,349. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.77.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

