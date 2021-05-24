iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. 92,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

