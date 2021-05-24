iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

