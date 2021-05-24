iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

ICLN stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

