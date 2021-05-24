iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 5.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

