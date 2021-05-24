iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

