iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $75,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,144,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,255,000 after purchasing an additional 817,925 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

