iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

DSI stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

