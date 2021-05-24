iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 19,863 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,921 call options.

Shares of EWW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. 1,989,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

