iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,057 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

