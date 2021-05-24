iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $153,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $255.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.