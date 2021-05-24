iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.42. 54,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

