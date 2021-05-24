iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.