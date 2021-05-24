iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.64. 877,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,464,434. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

