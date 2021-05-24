iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.42. The stock had a trading volume of 154,833 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.94. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

