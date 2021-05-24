Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

