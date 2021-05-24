Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

