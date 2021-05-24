Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

