Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,315 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

