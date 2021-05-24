Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of J traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,001. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

