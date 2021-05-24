James R. Heistand Sells 30,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

