Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.91. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,242. Jamf has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.72.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.