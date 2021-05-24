Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 6,113 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ALLY opened at $53.13 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

