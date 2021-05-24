Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.