Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.