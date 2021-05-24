Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $248,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

